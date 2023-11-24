NPS begins restoration project at Platte Point at Sleeping Bear Dunes

The National Parks Service has started a project that would restore Platte Point at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

This week, the NPS announced the restoration project, saying the goal is to remove several thousand cubic yards of spoiled material dredged from the mouth of the Platte River and placed along the adjacent beach and dune areas.

Once the spoils are removed, the site will be recontoured and planted to support restoration of the area to pre-dredging conditions.

During the project, the Platte Point north parking lot will be closed, and heavy equipment will be operating just east of the north parking lot. The larger south parking lot will remain open. Additional closures may be necessary during the project.

The Platte River is in the southern part of the National Lakeshore and it flows into Lake Michigan. Deposition of spoils on the shoreline occurred from 1968-2017.

After an environmental assessment of the NPS actions at Platte Pointe, the restoration activities were initiated.

