Nude woman seen running, screaming in Ypsilanti tells police she was assaulted

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said on Feb. 11, deputies responded to reports of a naked woman screaming and running in the 300 block of Airport Industrial Drive.

Witnesses said the woman left in an unknown vehicle.

Deputies searched the area for her and the possible vehicle involved, but were unable to locate them.

On Feb. 12, a deputy was contacted by the woman involved, who said she was assaulted and wanted to make a report.

Police say the woman left Michigan to go to Ohio, and police are currently trying to locate her to reference the incident.