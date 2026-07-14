Number of cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan jumps to 3,309, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the number of people with confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis jumped to 3,309 as of Tuesday morning.

That's up from 2,640 cases reported on Monday and 1,562 before the weekend.

State health officials have released updated recommendations for cyclosporiasis, saying that early results indicate that lettuce or salad greens may be the possible source.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

MDHHS releases new recommendations for cyclosporiasis amid spike in cases

According to the Michigan Department of Health, no specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been identified as the source, and other food items cannot be completely ruled out.

“Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said in a statement. “Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.”

Watch our full interview with Bagdasarian in the video below

FULL INTERVIEW: Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, updates the cyclosporiasis situation

State health officials are working with local health departments to conduct in-depth interviews of people testing positive for cyclosporiasis. More than 1,000 interviews have been conducted so far.

Officials say that because of the incubation period of up to two weeks and the complex food distribution networks across the state and country, it will take some time for agencies to complete their investigation.

Below are the new recommendations from the MDHHS.

Focus on lettuce and salad greens

Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

Previous outbreaks

The following foods have been specifically linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada:

Bagged salad mixes and kits.

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves).

Fresh basil.

Raspberries.

Snow peas.

Green onions (scallions).

General rules to reduce risk

Cook when possible. Heating food to 158 F (70 C) or higher kills cyclospora.

Peel produce. Peeling is highly effective for food items with removable skin as the parasite sits on the outer surface.

Wash all fresh produce. Wash under clean running water, even if you plan to peel it. “Pre-washed” does not guarantee safety and rewashing bagged lettuce is unlikely to remove cyclospora. While washing alone may not fully eliminate cyclospora, it enhances protection when combined with cooking or peeling.

If you do become ill