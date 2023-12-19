Numerous metro Detroit before- and after-school programs to receive portion of $50M MiLEAP grant

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) announced the awardees of $50 million in grants Tuesday for before- and after-school programs. The grants will help expand access to before- and after-school and summer learning programs for Michigan youth by providing enrichment activities outside of school hours.

125 programs throughout the state will receive funding for the 2023-2024 program year, including several in metro Detroit, allowing organizations to serve more than 31,000 Michigan youth during the school year and more that 36,000 additional youth during the summer, MiLEAP officials said.

The following metro Detroit programs were named among the full list of grant awardees:



Alkebu-lan Village

Alternatives For Girls

The Open Door Church of God in Christ-Detroit

Wayne Regional Educational Services Agency (WRESA)

Umoja Debate Team

Wayne State University C2 Pipeline

Youth Development Company/PAL

“Today, we are expanding access to before and after school programs for over 67,000 students at 780 locations across Michigan, ensuring every student gets the support they need to succeed,” said Governor Whitmer. “These programs help kids explore their interests, get extra academic support, and connect with their peers. They also make it easier for parents to work, knowing their kids are safe and cared for additional time outside of school hours. As a parent and as governor, I know that today’s investments will set more students up for success.”

As part of the 2023-23 Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Out-of-School Time (OST) Grant, educational programming will be provided in core subject areas, including, mathematics, reading, and science.

“Celebrating this $50M in grants is part of a greater overall increased recognition of the importance afterschool and summer learning programs play in our overall P-20 education system for our children and youth,” said Richard Lower, Director of Preschool and Out-of-School Time Learning at the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential. “Governor Whitmer and legislative leadership have also invested another $171M in other out-of-school time program grants for this year, including the tutoring program MI Kids Back on Track. Together, these investments position more Michigan kids to meet their academic goals and thrive in school and beyond.”

To learn more about the 2023-23 Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Out-of-School Time (OST) Grant and awardees, visit Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.

