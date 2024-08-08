Watch Now
NWS confirms EF1 tornado Tuesday in St. Joseph County

NWS Northern Indiana will provide specifics Thursday
Doug Hough
(WXMI — The National Weather Service confirmed the presence of an EF1 tornado in St. Joseph County earlier this week.

The tornado passed through the northwest side of the county Tuesday just after 8 a.m. and believed to have ended right over Three Rivers.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana is continuing to collect damage reports and analyze radar data. Finalized wind speeds, track length and width expected to be released Thursday.

