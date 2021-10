(WXYZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did touch down in northern Oakland County Sunday evening.

The tornado is described as a "brief" EF0, which touched down 5 miles NNW of Clarkston, in the area of Dixie Highway and E. Holly Road. The tornado was on the ground for .8 of a mile and was about 75 yards.

There are no reports of injuries connected with the storm.