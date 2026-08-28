OAG releases report on Michigan voter rolls; read the details

The Michigan Office of Auditor General released a report on Friday that said Michigan's voter rolls are secure and accurate.

The report was sent to the leaders of both the State House and State Senate, and is required by state law.

According to the report, the agency conduct an examination of selected processes used by the Michigan Department of State to update and maintain the state's Qualified Voter File (QVF). Michigan's QVF is a statewide database of its 8.3 million registered voters maintained by state and local election officials.

The OAG said its examination found 99.99% of QVF entries are fully complete with all required data.

"The match between QVF data and data in the state's driver and vehicle record system (CARS) has dramatically increased since 2021 with 99.7% of the records in CARS identical to those in QVF. Where there are differences, they are usually things like shortened versions of a person’s name (ex: Teri vs. Teresa)," the OAG said.

“The OAG report provides even more evidence that state and local election officials are going above and beyond to ensure Michigan’s voter rolls are complete, up to date, and accurate,” Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said in a statement.

Officials said the number of registrations canceled due to deaths closely tracks the total deaths in Michigan in a given year. For example, the MDHHS reported 101, 672 deaths in residents over the age of 19 in 2024, and that year, the MDOS canceled 100,228 voter registrations due to death.

"Every single voter marked as deceased who cast a ballot at an early voting site in 2024 had died in the 10 days before the election – which was during the state’s early voting period," the state said.

You can read the full report here.