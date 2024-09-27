Oakland County Animal Control removing more than 30 animals from Pontiac home

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is at a home in Pontiac rescuing more than 30 animals from a home that is said to be in "deplorable" condition.

It's happening in the 900 block of Argyle, near Orchard Lake Road and Telegraph. Officials say they were operating under a court order from the 50th District Court to enter the home and remove the animals.

Sheriff's department officials are calling it a hoarding situation and say 29 dogs and 7 cats were removed from the home.

Sources say the owner of the home is there. The source says she also owns TriCounty Dog Rescue.

Officials say they are preparing animal neglect charges against the owner. They also say the home has been condemned based on several code violations.

Stay with 7 News Detroit and WXYZ-TV for the latest on this breaking news.