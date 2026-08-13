Oakland County Animal Control seizes 38 horses in Milford after alleged inappropriate treatment

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland County Animal Control has seized 38 horses from multiple locations in Milford after multiple complaints alleging that the horses were receiving "inappropriate treatment and inadequate care."

Six officers seized the horses on Wednesday morning (August 12) from High Vibes Trail Rides and a home on West Commerce Road.

This comes after an investigation began about a month ago, starting when the complaints were first received. The investigators obtained search warrants from 52-1 District Court in Novi, and those warrants were executed yesterday.

The horses are currently being housed by a Michigan-based horse rescue and rehabilitator, and we're told that veterinary staff will give them exams and assess their conditions in recent days.

The person taking care of these horses is being investigated, as animal control officers plan to "present the facts of the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office who will then determine whether to bring charges," they said in a press release.