Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center to expand hours amid overflow

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Pet adoption and dog licenses will now be more accessible through expanded operating hours at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac.

Four additional staff members were added and the shelter will now be open on Saturdays with expanded hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the adoption center.

“There’s no better time to get a friend for life than right now,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “We want to make it as convenient and accessible as possible for residents to head to the Pet Adoption Center and check out all the great dogs and cats, who are patiently awaiting their forever home.”

Beginning on Nov. 4, the shelter will be available on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on Nov. 7, the pet adoption center will be remain open until 7:00 p.m.

“We believe that by being open to the public on Saturdays and later two days during the week, we will enable the public to have additional opportunities to come to the shelter to interact with our adoptable pets and hopefully pick out a furever loving addition to their family,” said Bob Gatt, shelter manager.

At least 125 dogs and over 80 cats are currently available for adoption at the shelter.

The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center is located at 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Bldg. 42E in Pontiac.

For more information about pet adoption or licensing, click here.