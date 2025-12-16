Oakland County child diagnosed with measles, per Health Division

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A child in Oakland County has been diagnosed with Measles, the County's Health Division tells us.

This is the second case of measles found in the county this year. Health officials tell us people may have been exposed to measles at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township on Dec. 7 in the Emergency Department between 7:20 p.m. and 11:10 p.m.

The hospital and the health division are working to contact people who could have been exposed.

Symptoms to monitor include:



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on the face, spreads to the torso, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

Measles symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear three weeks after exposure, health officials say.

“Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles,” said Kate Guzman, Oakland County health officer, in a press release. “The measles (MMR) vaccine helps protect our community’s most vulnerable, which includes infants, children with medical conditions, and others who cannot be vaccinated.”

You can get the MMR vaccine through the Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac, some health care providers, and many pharmacies. For more information on Oakland County's Health Division, click here.