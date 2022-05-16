Oakland County collection drive aims to get bikes to local kids

(WXYZ) — If you have a new or used bike and/or bike accessories that you would like to donate to a good cause, there’s an upcoming collection drive.

Dan Gutfreund Realty Group and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard are spearheading the collection through the Sheriff’s Re-CYCLE program.

On Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., new or used bikes and bike accessories can be dropped off at the following locations:

Royal Oak Ford, New Car Parking Lot: 27550 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak



Oakland University, P3 Parking Lot: Located on the corner of Walton Boulevard and Squirrel Road in front of the Human Health Building.



Any of the Sheriff’s Office 12 substations around Oakland County



1-800-SelfStorage.com locations in Troy, Oak Park and Rochester during regular business hours throughout the year



The Dan Gutfreund Realty Group is also reportedly donating one bike for every home sold in 2022.