Oakland County Commission Chairman Dave Woodward appeals after recall petition approval

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair Dave Woodward is trying to stop the recall effort against him by taking the county’s election commission to court.

Woodward’s attorney filed a claim of appeal Wednesday from the April 27, 2026, election commission decision to approve two recall petitions against the powerful Oakland County politician.

The recall is being organized by the group “I Am Oakland County.”

Woodward has come under fire for his consulting work with private companies like Sheetz, and in April, hundreds of Oakland County voters shouted him down at a packed meeting where they say Woodward and other commissioners refused to let them speak before a crucial vote.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Recall effort launches against Oakland County Commission chair Dave Woodward

Recall effort launches against Oakland County Commission chair Dave Woodward

On April 8, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners approved a Flock drone trial agreement, despite protests from many county residents who said they did not want the deal to go through for several reasons. Many commissioners voted to move public comment to the end of the meeting, hours after the vote on the Flock deal.

The 7 Investigators were the first to report that Woodward (D-Royal Oak) traveled to Flock headquarters in Atlanta last November, which other county leaders say Woodward did not reveal prior to his vote on the drone contract. Woodward confirmed to 7 Investigator Heather Catallo that Flock paid for his trip.

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Voters are now mobilizing to try to recall Woodward from his elected position in District 1, which includes parts of Royal Oak, Birmingham and Troy. Their efforts could be on hold until after Woodward’s appeal.

Troy Residents Mike Flores and Justine Galbraith are organizing the “I Am Oakland County” recall campaign.

“Having them take the vote before… they had to hear from any of us just felt really disdainful, and it was just kind of an egregious subversion of democracy,” said Galbraith. “Decisions that affect millions of people should not be made this way. So, it's a big deal.”

“I think what constituents are saying is that yes, we do deserve a voice. We want to be heard at every level. And since we weren't heard on April 8th, this is the step that the process allows us to do to make sure that our voices are being heard,” said Flores.

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"Very disappointed. These petitions are unclear. No voter would know what they possibly refer to,” said Woodward’s attorney Mark Brewer after the Oakland County Board of Election Commission meeting where the petition language was approved.

Two versions of the petition language were approved:

1. “On April 8, 2026, at the Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting held in Pontiac, MI, Commissioner David T. Woodward (District 1) voted yes on Miscellaneous Resolution #2026-6416 titled Project Prove It with Flock Group for Unmanned Air Support.”

2. “On April 8, 2026, at the Oakland County Board of Commissioners meeting held in Pontiac, MI, Commissioner David T. Woodward (District 1) voted yes on Miscellaneous Resolution #2026-6416 titled Project Prove It with Flock Group for Unmanned Air Support, before the Public Comment agenda item.”

In a statement about his appeal in circuit court, Woodward told the 7 Investigators on Thursday, “Oakland County voters want safe communities. Continuing a 911 drone program that helps first responders arrive faster and better assist in emergencies is something they support. The language isn’t factual and clear, and the outsiders leading this effort shouldn’t be allowed to mislead voters into signing.

Woodward previously called the recall effort a ridiculous stunt, and alleged the organizers of the recall effort support political violence.

“I Am Oakland County” organizers Galbraith and Flores deny that, saying in a statement Thursday:

“I Am Oakland County is a coalition of residents advocating for transparency, accountability, and stronger representation in Oakland County government. We unequivocally reject political violence in all forms and do not advocate for violence against anyone. We are deeply disappointed by the false characterization made by Oakland County Chair Dave Woodward in recent interviews, particularly when directed at his own constituents who have engaged peacefully and consistently through public meetings, emails, phone calls, and civic participation.

Our movement has always been rooted in public engagement, accountability, and democratic participation. Residents across Oakland County have shown up respectfully and persistently because they care deeply about the future of our communities.

Our focus remains unchanged: ensuring that Oakland County is a place where residents’ voices are heard, respected, and represented. We look forward to continuing that work, including through the recall process.”

When asked about Flock paying for his trip to Atlanta, Woodward said this:

“The job of an elected official is to make informed decisions in the best interest of my community, so I do my homework and I do my research. I was invited to attend a meeting with the leadership of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the service. It was an opportunity to better understand the technology and address my privacy concerns directly with the company’s senior leadership. We also visited a local police department that’s currently using this tool and spoke with the police chief and his staff about its effectiveness in supporting public safety.”

Even though last fall Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced he wanted greater financial disclosure and transparency, Coulter’s spokesman would not comment on Woodward’s Flock-paid trip to company headquarters.

Coulter did issue a statement backing Woodward on the recall attempt:

“I oppose this recall effort. It’s a distraction from the important work we’ve accomplished for our residents. In close partnership with the Board of Commissioners and Chair Woodward, we've brought home real results for Oakland County -- like expanding affordable housing and public transit, reducing medical and student loan debt, addressing access to mental and physical health, supporting low-income mothers and newborn babies, reducing homelessness, helping small businesses grow, investing in main streets across the county including in our county seat of Pontiac, expanding access to county parks, and so much more.”

If the recall proceeds, supporters will need to gather about 9,000 signatures in District 1.

If you have a story for Heather Catallo, please email her at hcatallo@wxyz.com

