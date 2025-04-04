Oakland County confirms first cases of mumps since 2022

The Oakland County Health Department said it has confirmed a case of mumps in the county, the first since 2022.

According to the health department, there have now been nine cases of mumps in Michigan in 2025.

They say there were no close contacts or exposures in this case of an adult resident.

It comes just weeks after the county confirmed its first measles case of the year, and they are urging residents to get their vaccines.

Watch below: Measles case confirmed in Oakland County

Measles case confirmed in Oakland County, health officials warn of 2 exposure sites

“The MMR vaccine remains our best defense against measles, mumps and rubella, offering highly effective protection against these serious diseases and helping to prevent outbreaks," Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzmán said in a statement.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that affects the salivary glands. It spreads through direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from the mouth, nose or throat. Symptoms of mumps typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure may include:



Fever

Headache

Muscle aches or pain

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Swelling on one or both sides of the face (chipmunk cheeks)

Jaw pain or swelling

Pain or tenderness around the swelling

Officials say most people recover within two weeks, however, serious complications can occur. There is also no treatment and only symptom management.

The MMR vaccine is available through Oakland County Health Division offices, health care providers and pharmacies. Health Division offices are located at:



North Oakland Health Center: 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac South Oakland Health Center: 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

Clinic hours are: