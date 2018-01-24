Oakland County deputies take down suspect pointing shotgun at them

(WXYZ) - Oakland County Sheriff's Office were able to take down an armed suspect who pointed a shotgun at one of the deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering on Tuesday. The caller said she heard a window break in the apartment below hers and heard someone's voice calling into the apartment.

The caller gave police a a physical description as he walked away.

When the deputies arrived, they noticed a man matching that description, and approached him. They told him to stop, but he took off.

As deputies chased the suspect, he turned around and pulled out a shotgun, pointing it in their direction.

One of the deputies was close enough to take down the suspect. While on the ground, a struggle ensued and the suspect resisted arrest.

The deputy pulled out his taser and then gained control of the suspect, arresting him.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies recovered two shotguns and a pistol concealed on the suspect.