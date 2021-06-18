Oakland County deputy seriously injured in crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County Sheriff's Department deputy is hospitalized in stable condition in intensive care after suffering multiple injuries in a crash where police say the other driver ran a red light.

The accident happened just after midnight Friday on northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Michigan Avenue in Pontiac. A witness at the scene told deputies the Ford ran the red light, striking the patrol car.

Officials say a Pontiac man with a long history of traffic violations was driving a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria eastbound in the westbound lane of Michigan Avenue when he disregarded the light and hit the deputy's car. Police say it's unclear how fast the Ford was driving. However, the speed limit in the area is 35 MPH.

The deputy, a six-year veteran of the department, suffered multiple injuries. The other driver, a 36-year-old man was also hospitalized. His exact condition wasn't released.

"One of our Deputies was seriously injured this morning because another driver made the horribly irresponsible decision to drink and drive,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release. “This is yet another graphic illustration where drinking alcohol and operating any kind of motor vehicle can have life-altering consequences. We’re fortunate no one was killed and pray for the Deputy’s speedy recovery.”

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. However, a test for blood alcohol content is still being processed.

The sheriff's department says the man has been cited on 15 different occasions for traffic offenses, including:

Seven times for driving while his license was suspended

Six times for speeding

Once for disobeying a stop sign

Once for having open intoxicants in a vehicle

Once for failing to display a valid driver’s license

The case will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.