Oakland County Health Department to host flu vaccine clinic in Southfield, Oct. 12

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Department has partnered with the Southfield Fire Department for a Community Flu Vaccine Clinic on October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion located at 26000 Evergreen Road in Southfield.

“Vaccinations are one of the best gifts you can give yourself and your family by staying healthy,” said Melissa Medici, Southfield Health Services Manager.

“The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the flu. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that can cause mild to severe illness. The flu can spread easily from person to person through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The flu vaccine is safe and effective. It is recommended for everyone six months of age and older, especially children, pregnant women, people over 65, and people with chronic health conditions.

Flu vaccines are covered by most health insurance providers, but for the uninsured, flu shots cost $25 each and senior flu shots are $68. Payments can be made with cash, credit and debit cards.

The health department says no one will be denied “due to inability to pay, and a discounted/sliding fee schedule will be available.”

Appointments are not required, but preferred.

Call (800) 848-5533 or go to https://oakgov.info/vaccineclinics2023 to make an appointment.