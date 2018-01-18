Oakland County Health Division urges residents to get flu shots

(WXYZ) - The Oakland County Health Division strongly urges residents to get the flu vaccine in the wake of increasing flu cases.

As of Jan. 6, Oakland County has more than 950 reported flu cases since Oct. 1 2017.

“We are currently in the midst of a very active flu season with widespread and intense flu activity. It is

critical to get vaccinated, which is the best way to prevent the flu,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health

officer for Oakland County. “You can also prevent the flu by washing your hands, covering your cough,

and staying home when sick.”

The Health Division recommends everyone over the age of six months receive an influenza vaccination and take preventive actions.

“Getting an annual flu shot decreases the risk of getting the flu. It also helps decrease severity of

illness, complications, and protects the entire community, especially those who are unable to be

vaccinated,” said Stafford.

Flu shots are available at Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield from noon – 8 p.m. on

Mondays and 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Pre-payment and registration are not available at these walk-in clinics. Flu shots cost $25.

The high-dose flu shot recommended for those 65 years and older is $47 and is covered by Medicare.

Flu shots may also be available through your physician and at select pharmacies.