Oakland County Health Division urges vaccinations after rise in flu cases

The Oakland County Health Division strongly urges residents to get vaccinated agains the flu as cases reach the highest level in nearly a decade.

As of Jan. 18, Oakland County has had more than 1,705 confirmed flu cases since October 2017.

“I strongly urge everyone who is able to get a flu shot to protect themselves and those around them,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for OCHD. “Getting an annual flu shot decreases the risk of getting the flu. It also helps decrease severity of the illness, complications, and protects the entire community, especially those who are unable to get a flu shot.”

The Health Division recommends everyone over the age of six months receive an influenza vaccination and take preventative actions, such as washing your hands often with soap and water.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect that pediatric flu deaths could reach a record high this year across the country,” said Stafford.

Flu shots are available at Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield on Mondays, noon – 8 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Pre-payment and registration are not available at these walk-in clinics. Flu shots may also be available through your physician and at select pharmacies.