Oakland County holding Justice Resource Fair for the community Oct. 16

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office Racial Justice Advisory Council announced it will be holding a Justice Resource Fair for the community on Saturday, October 16.

The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Murphy Park in Pontiac.

The Advisory Council was formed in January to “address enduring racial disparities in our criminal justice system.”

The Justice Resource Fair aims to help provide resources to the community and is a family friendly event.

Free food, entertainment and criminal justice system information will be available.

“My hope is this will be the first of many community events we hold across the County. It is important that my office and the Assistant Prosecutors here engage with the community outside of the criminal justice system. It’s a chance for us to share the work we are doing, and more importantly it’s a chance to listen to the views and concerns of the people we represent,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.