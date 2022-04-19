Oakland County hoping to fill 75 positions during virtual job fair Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Oakland County is hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday and is aiming to fill more than 75 positions.

It’s happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open positions range from entry- to senior-level jobs in several departments including parks and recreation, animal shelter and pet adoption center, workforce development, sheriff’s office and human resources.

The county says it “offers a stable work environment, competitive salaries, a full benefits package, growth opportunities, employee training, and generous tuition reimbursement.”

Registration is required to attend the event. It’s free to register and can be done on the county’s website.

“Oakland County is a great place to work with good pay and excellent benefits,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter in a statement. “This virtual job fair provides a great opportunity to take the next step on your successful career path.”