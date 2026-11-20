OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are facing multiple felony charges following a human trafficking investigation in Oakland County that began when deputies encountered an alleged victim at a Rochester Hills Walmart.

Paul Dilisio and Demonte Thompson are both charged with human trafficking. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"If you're a victim, we're here, we wanna help. Reach out and we will do everything we can," Bouchard said.

WATCH: Oakland County human trafficking arrests: Two men charged after victim found at Walmart

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Bouchard says the investigation began last week when deputies encountered a female victim at the Rochester Hills Walmart. According to investigators, Thompson forced the woman into sex trafficking, using a specific form of intimidation to control her.

"A very specific kind of intimidation that he did with her, which was to put her in a shower and go from very, very cold to very scalding and back and forth, and basically torture her with the extreme temperatures — super hot, burning hot to freezing, freezing cold," Bouchard said.

Investigators say Thompson forced the woman to commit sex acts for money at a Southfield hotel and at venues throughout Detroit and Oakland County. Bouchard says Thompson would hand the woman off to Dilisio at the Rochester Hills Walmart, and that Dilisio allegedly told investigators he gave the victim methamphetamine.

When deputies executed a search warrant at Dilisio's home, they say they discovered he also exploited two teenage boys — sending them pictures of the woman, asking them to have sex with her, and requesting sexually explicit photos in exchange for cash.

"He had communicated to two juveniles that were working, you know, came to the house to take a job, you know, an honest day's work, in the yard, and began to communicate and groom them into a situation where he had, I think the intention to bring this girl into that, and you know, who knows where that would have gone, but lots of times what happens when you get somebody in a situation like that, now you've got more control over them, especially if you videotape them or you have some kind of leverage on them," Bouchard said.

Dilisio is charged with several felonies, including transporting a person for prostitution and two counts of human trafficking of a minor. Dilisio is a 30-year auto industry veteran who founded PARC Advisory earlier this month, an advisory firm serving automotive and industrial companies and their investors.

Thompson is charged with five felonies, including human trafficking resulting in commercial sexual activity and accepting earnings from prostitution.

Bouchard says the nature of human trafficking makes it difficult to detect.

"Human trafficking literally is everywhere. It happens in our communities, it happens at hotels, private residences, and everyday venues that you might not think it's happening," Bouchard said.

Karen Moore, executive director of Sanctum House, an organization that helps survivors of human trafficking, outlined red flags the public should watch for.

"If something doesn't look right, if the clothes they're wearing maybe are not seasonally appropriate, if something is going on in a parking lot, that somebody is going from vehicle to vehicle, if there is somebody that is walking around that won't meet you eye to eye, you talk to them, somebody else that wants to speak for them, or they don't appear to have control over the situation they're in," Moore said.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone who may be a victim or who has information about additional victims to call the Oakland County Human Trafficking Hotline at 248-858-0411 or email humantraffickingpreventiontips@ oaklandcountymi.gov

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