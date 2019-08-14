Oakland County Jail inmates fix up bikes donated to children

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The re-CYCLE program is gaining traction in Oakland County, and the sheriff’s department says more bikes are needed for inmates to work on and give out to those in need.

Bikes are donated to children that need a bike, and to adults that do not have a means of transportation and use the bike to get to work and back.

Used bikes can be dropped off at any sheriff substation or any 1800SelfStorage location. Once the bikes are donated, they are taken to the Oakland County Jail for inmates to work on. Only inmates with non-violent offense and misdemeanors are able to volunteer for the program.

“They see the good they’re doing, lots of times they are there when we give them out and they see the smiles and they see the impact their efforts have made and that makes a difference,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

