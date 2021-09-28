Oakland County launches COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Division is launching a series of COVID-19 booster clinics beginning Wednesday, September 29.

According to a press release from the county, an appointment is strongly recommended, but not required. For more information, click here or call 800-848-5533 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It remains essential for unvaccinated individuals to begin their series of COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent the transmission of the disease even as the Pfizer booster becomes available to those who have received two Pfizer doses,” Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust said in a press release. “Those who are unsure about whether to get a vaccine or booster or have questions should consult a healthcare provider.”

Clinic location and schedule:

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Indoor clinic from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Rd., Southfield

Thursday, Sept. 30

Drive-through clinic from 9 am – 4 p.m. on the Oakland County government campus, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac in the parking lot between the North Office Building (26 East) and the Medical Examiner’s Office (28 East)

Indoor clinic from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Karl Richter Community Center, 300 East St., Holly

Friday, October 1

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Rochester Fire Dept., 277 E. 2nd St., Rochester

Saturday, October 2

Drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. – noon at Novi Fire Station No. 4, 49375 W. 10 Mile Rd., Novi

