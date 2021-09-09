Watch
Oakland County medical examiner determines cause of death for Greg Mudge

Beloved Corktown deli owner Greg Mudge dies at the age of 46
Posted at 9:11 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 09:11:39-04

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County medical examiner has determined the cause of death for Greg Mudge, owner of Detroit’s Mudgie’s Deli.

The office has confirmed that Greg died of natural hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Greg was just 46 years old when he passed away on September 5.

Greg opened up the deli back in 2008. It eventually expanded, adding a bar area and wine shop.

The Detroit business community was shocked by the loss, with many turning to social media to express their sadness.

Bobcat Bonnie's, another Corktown restaurant, said they are "devastated" and "heartbroken" over the loss.

"Greg was one of the absolute best, and this loss to his family, friends and our neighborhood is huge."


