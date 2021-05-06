Oakland County offering native plant kits for residents to expand gardens

(WXYZ) — Oakland County is offering native plant kits to residents to expand their gardens this season as part of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners' Native Plant Initiative.

Those interested in obtaining kits can pick up plants at one of two June events being hosted at the Oakland County Farmers Market in Waterford or Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights.

Residents can sign up here.

“We wanted to offer native plants to residents so they can play a first-hand part in helping to protect the environment,” Commissioner Kristen Nelson said. “The choices we make in our yard, whether it’s a lawn or on a balcony, can make a big difference to wildlife and to our local environment.”

The Board reestablished the Native Plant Initiative earlier this year, after the inaugural curbside plant distribution event in October 2020. Last fall, more than 90 plant bundles were distributed to residents from 26 of the county’s cities, villages and townships. Oakland County Parks and Recreation is helping the Board administer the program.

Oakland County residents can request up to two free pre-assembled kits, each with a collection of approximately 16 assorted potted plants recommended for beginners and casual gardeners. There are multiple starter kits to choose from, based on soil condition and how much sun the garden will receive.

Pick-up time slots are available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at the Oakland County Farmers Market or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at Red Oaks Water Park.

