Oakland County Parks golf courses set to open for 2025 season on April 1

In what's a sure sign of spring's arrival, Oakland County Parks announced that its golf courses will open for the season on April 1.

Oakland County Parks operates five courses. Four are 18-hole courses – Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks, Springfield Oaks and White Lake Oaks – plus a nine-hole course in Madison Heights, Red Oaks.

“Golfers are always eager for the opening day,” Chief Park Operations and Maintenance - North District Tom Hughes said. “Oakland County Parks takes pride in providing an excellent experience for guests and maintaining beautiful, scenic golf courses that keep play affordable and available to everyone looking to golf close to home or try different golf destinations.”

Golfers at Glen Oaks will notice a third hitting net and a permanent cement pad that is expected to be complete by the end of April. Red Oaks also features hitting nets.

In White Lake, there are electric golf bikes available to rent with golf bags mounted at the center of the bike.

The courses also offer junior rates for people 17 and younger on weekdays and weekend afternoons.

“These rates make it easier for junior golfers to learn the fundamentals of golf and practice their skills on a regular basis,” Hughes said. “It’s great to see so many junior golfers developing a love for the game at our golf courses.”

Online tee times can be made one week before play at the Oakland County Parks website or by calling the pro shops.

The courses are:

