Oakland County Parks golf courses set to open for 2026 season on April 1

In what's a sure sign of spring's arrival, Oakland County Parks announced that its golf courses will open for the season on Wednesday, April 1.

Oakland County Parks operates five courses. Four are 18-hole courses – Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks, Springfield Oaks and White Lake Oaks – plus a nine-hole course in Madison Heights, Red Oaks.

Glen Oaks, Lyon Oaks, Springfield Oaks and Red Oaks will open on April 1. Due to construction, White Lake Oaks is set to open on April 4.

According to the Oakland County Parks, White Lake Oaks had hole No. 13 modified in the offseason as part of a drainage project. The course also have the popular electric golf bikes.

In White Lake, there are electric golf bikes available to rent with golf bags mounted at the center of the bike.

The courses also offer junior rates for people 17 and younger on weekdays and weekend afternoons.

“Golfers, as well as our staff, are always eager for the opening day,” Chief Park Operations and Maintenance - North District Tom Hughes said. “Oakland County Parks takes pride in providing an excellent experience for guests and maintaining beautiful, scenic golf courses that keep play affordable and available to everyone. Golf is a great way to help meet health and fitness goals while enjoying the sunshine.”

Online tee times can be made one week before play at the Oakland County Parks website or by calling the pro shops.

The courses are:

