Watch Now
News

Actions

Oakland County Prosecutor creates commission to combat gun violence

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced on Monday that she has established a commission on gun violence. The goal is to create a curriculum for organizations to help curb mass shootings and gun violence.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 11:34:55-04

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has created a commission to develop an evidence-based curriculum that will help prevent gun violence and mass shootings in Michigan.

McDonald says the group, which features more than 20 community figures, experts, and victims of gun violence, will use a data-driven approach to combat the issue.

The Commission will have three main focus areas.

They will first scrutinize the threat assessment model in Oakland County.

They will then investigate and provide recommendations on both hard and soft components of preventing gun violence. Then they will work to develop a model for training kids and adults on how to identify individuals in crisis.

According to McDonald, more than 40,000 people are losing their lives to gun violence each year and in 2020, firearm-related injuries surpassed motor vehicle accidents as the leading cause of death among children and adolescents.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!