Oakland County resident wins $1.5 million double play jackpot

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County man has won $1.5 million after playing Michigan lottery’s Lotto 47 Double Play.

The anonymous player bought his winning ticket at the Carnival Market in Pontiac. The player chose to receive his payment as a one-time payment of $1 million.

“Winning is life-changing and means financial security for my family,” the winner said in a statement.

The Michigan Lottery said the Double Play add-on game gives players a second chance to win with each Lotto 47 drawing. Each Lotto 47 play is $1. The add-on is also $1 and gives players a second chance to win up to $1.5 million in the Double Play drawing.

Tickets can be purchased at retailers or on their website.