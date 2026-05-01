Oakland County residents express outrage over Flock drone technology

Outrage over surveillance technology is continuing after the Oakland County Commissioners voted earlier this month to approve a nine-month pilot program to expand the sheriff's office's use of Flock technology to include drones.

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Outrage continues over drone surveillance technology in Oakland County

It's been a topic that people throughout the county have been very passionate about, and on Thursday night, they got to make their voices heard and did not hold back.

"We're spending $3,000 per camera per year on God knows how many cameras, and soon we're going to be spending $2.5 million a year on a bunch of drones that no one wants," one resident said.

Watch below: Past coverage on Oakland County Flock approval

Oakland County commissioners approve 9-month Flock pilot program for police drones

It was a fiery meeting a few weeks ago, and it was another fiery meeting on Thursday night as some members of the community are still voicing concerns over the controversial program.

The 19-member Board of Commissioners approved, in a 13-4 vote, the nine-month pilot program to expand the use of Flock technology to use drones.

Flock will provide Oakland County with free use of seven drones, but only for case-related investigations. After nine months, commissioers would need to approve a contract, which would include language ensuring that Flock doesn't retain customer data.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard supports the technology. He says his department has used drones for years with real results.

However, there's still considerable pushback on the program. Last night, District 19 Commissioner Charlie Cavell attempted to introduce a resolution to put a one-year moratorium on the program.

“I move to suspend the rules for immediate consideration of the resolution to establish a one-year moratorium on the acquisition and expansion of surveillance technology in Oakland County," Cavell said.

District 10 Commissioner Kristen Nelson interjected.

“Excuse me, Mr. Chair, before you proceed to that, I just have a quick question. Umm, have you ever had or currently had any financial or continuing relationship with Flock?” Nelson said.

Oakland County Board of Commissioners Chair David Woodward said that the item was out of order and moved on to the next item.

Several attendees also spoke against the Flock program.

“I see Flock cameras everywhere I go in this county. And, they are just as unacceptable as the drones because it is a form of mass surveillance," one resident said.

“You’re too quick to trust a curated sales pitch and too slow to acknowledge the perspectives of those who understand the horrors and dangers of this technology," another added.

Despite all the pushback from the meeting, the sheriff's office will move forward with the program.

