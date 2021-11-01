Oakland County road commission adding 26 miles of mumble strips

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Road Commission for Oakland County is starting to place mumble strips on the centerline of about 26 miles of primary roads.

Mumble strips, which are like rumble strips, help alert drivers when they cross the centerline. Mumble strips create less sound outside vehicles while maintaining the same noise level inside them.

Work for the $127,000 project began Monday and is mostly being funded through a federal safety grant. Mumble strips are being placed on the following roads to help prevent crashes from vehicles crossing the centerline:

General Motors Boulevard from Hickory Ridge Road to the Village of Milford limits

Wixom Road from Glengary Road to the Village of Milford limits on the board of Milford and Commerce townships

Milford Road from M-59 to the Highland Township limits

Andersonville Road from Davisburg Road to White Lake Road in Springfield Township

Big Lake Road and Andersonville Road

Duck Lake Road from Cooley Lake Road to M-59 in Highland Township

Giddings Road from Waldon Road to Silverbell Road in Orion Township

Waldon Road from Joslyn Road to Giddings Road in Orion Township

All roads being impacted will remain open. Flaggers will direct traffic in work zones.

The project is expected to be complete by Nov. 8. More information on rumble and mumble strips can be found online.

