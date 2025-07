FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County Road Commission worker was killed and two more were injured in a crash in Farmington Hills on Wednesday morning.

Watch a live update from police here

We're told the crash took place along Orchard Lake Rd. between 10 Mile and 11 Mile around 11:30 a.m.

Officials tell us the workers were doing drainage basin repair along Orchard Lake when the crash happened.

Police are expected to provide an update around 1 p.m.