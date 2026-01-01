Oakland County Sheriff Office's Search and Rescue team saves man after snowmobile breaks through ice

WATERFORD TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Authorities with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team helped save a man whose snowmobile fell through the ice on New Year's Eve, according to Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Police were called by the snowmobiler's wife, Bouchard said. First responders got to Pleasant Lake in Waterford Township just before 6 p.m.

With the help of the Waterford Regional Fire Department, the man was located and brought safely to shore. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries and hypothermia. The snowmobile was recovered from the water shortly after the man was rescued.

"This incident is a stark reminder that ice conditions can change rapidly and remain unpredictable, even during sustained cold weather. We encourage extreme caution around “frozen” lakes and ponds and to avoid traveling on ice unless conditions are clearly known to be safe," Bouchard said in a Facebook post.