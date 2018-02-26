Oakland County Sheriff tells deputies they can't hesitate to protect students

(WXYZ) - In a powerful Facebook post addressing his own deputies, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard responds to troubling reports of deputies in Florida who failed to act during a deadly school shooting.

"I am sure we were all sickened and dismayed when we heard the news regarding the Broward County Deputy who was on scene at the Florida school shooting and stayed outside as the shooting rampage occurred," he said in the post. "I want to be clear on my expectations. If we arrive on a similar scene our job is to go in without delay, locate and neutralize an active shooter..."

Bouchard said he has full confidence in his staff, but nonetheless wants to make sure everyone is on the same page.

"I believe our staff has that built into their DNA. I wanted to unequivocally reinforce that," he said.

The sheriff also says he will lead by example, not afraid to put himself in harm's way.