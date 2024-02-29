Oakland County sheriff warns of phone call scam threatening arrest for missing jury duty

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County sheriff is warning residents about a phone call scam that's threatening arrest for supposedly missing jury duty.

The scammers are telling residents that an arrest warrant is out for them for failing to show up to jury duty in state or federal court.

Sheriff Micheal Bouchard said to not believe the call, especially if an immediate payment is asked to avoid arrest. He said these calls are not from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just hang up,” Bouchard said said in a statement. “Again, we’re getting reports of residents being hit with these phony phone calls. The Sheriff’s Office will never demand immediate payment over the phone. Ever. Just hang up.”

About 15 residents in Rochester Hills reported suspicious calls claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. Residents told authorities that the scammers are aggressive over the phone and provide fake names and badge numbers.

The scammers ask for a payment with cash, Bitcoin or gift cards. The sheriff’s office said it does not accept Bitcoin or gift cards for cash bonds.

None of the residents who reported the crime were tricked.

Court officials say people who do not show up for court are contact by mail and never by phone.

