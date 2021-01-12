Oakland County Sheriff's deputies looking for 3-year-old girl taken by mother

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 3-year-old girl who was taken by her mother Monday.

Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton, 3, was with her father in Pontiac when her mother stole the vehicle she was inside of. The child was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The mother's name is Shanitra Seay. She fled in a 2004 light blue Jaguar X-type with paper plate VIN: SAJEA51C14WD88923.

Queen is 36 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The little girl was wearing a purple winter coat with a fur collar/hood, dark leggings, black boots, black, pink and purple striped winter hat.

If you have information on Queen or Shanitra's whereabouts, contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Department at 248-858-4950.