Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy charged for attempting sex from a 15-year-old girl

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A now-fired Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged for attempting to solicit a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes.

Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, of Waterford Township, is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a 4-year felony.

After receiving a $25,000 personal bond under conditions requiring that he has no contact with minor children and not use a computer or the internet, he was released from the Oakland County Jail.

“Any behavior that targets young people is deplorable and anyone who does should be held to account for their actions,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Late Friday morning, members of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Salisbury without incident outside of his Waterford Township home.

With just five months on the job, Salisbury was still in the one-year probationary period. He worked the midnight shift in the jail. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted of potential criminal activity involving Salisbury.

Subsequently, he was fired on September 6.

“A resident reported seeing a social media post in which a man – later identified as Salisbury – attempted to arrange a meeting with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and that the man may be an Oakland County employee. Detectives quickly linked the social media chat to Salisbury,” said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Salisbury’s next court date is October 11 in the50th District Court in Pontiac for a probable cause conference.