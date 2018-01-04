Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - 8:22 a.m.

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Rochester Hills on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Tienken Rd. near Adams, which is near Rochester Adams High School. Tienken Rd. is closed between Adams and Oxford West, just east of Squirrel, while they investigate.

We're told the deputy is in stable condition and was taken to a local hospital.