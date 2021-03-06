Oakland County Sheriff's deputy saves 2 men slumped over in pickup truck after taking heroin

(WXYZ) — An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy is being credited with saving the lives of two men who were found slumped over in a pickup truck after apparently overdosing on heroin.

It happened on Thursday near the border of Auburn Hills and Orion Township.

Deputy Craig Stout, a 34-year veteran of the force, was on patrol Thursday morning when he was dispatched to investigate a report of a pickup truck moving slowly and two people inside unconscious.

A motorist followed the truck and called 911, while a second motorist was able to run alongside the truck, open the door and stop it.

Deputy Stout found that the driver was unconscious and the passenger was not breathing. He removed the passenger from the truck and administered Narcan and began performing CPR while waiting for EMS crews.

You can hear Stout shouting, "Come on, breathe! Come on! Come on! Breathe! Come on, buddy."

He performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived. Eventually, the passenger began breathing on his own.

The driver regained consciousness and told rescuers he had taken heroin.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies have used Narcan more than 300 times to save a life since 2015.