Oakland County Sheriff's Office asks for public's help double homicide of two men from 2008

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in solving a double homicide from 2008.

According to the sheriff's office, the two Genesee County men – 51-year-old Terry Lee Hollins and 55-year-old Ronnie Ralph Trip – were found in April 2008 along the northbound side of I-75 just south of the M-15 exit in Independence Township.

Police say their bodies were found under trees and decomposed, and both had been shot in the head with a small caliber firearm.

Both men were retired and living together in Flint Township. Police say they were last seen in October 2006 and were estranged from their families

It is believed the two men were shot several months before their discovery, and no one has been ruled out as a suspect.

A year after their bodies were discovered, police found the truck that Hollins owned but there was little value as it had been set on fire the month before it was found.

"There have been extensive investigations over the years, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain unresolved,” Detective Sgt. Matt Peschke said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have information, no matter how small, to come forward. This case has remained open, and any new leads could be crucial in bringing closure to this mystery.:

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.