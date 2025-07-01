Oakland County Sheriff's Office increasing patrols on lakes for July 4 weekend

(WXYZ) — During the Fourth of July weekend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office will increase patrols on lakes across the county.

It's part of the national "Operation Dry Water" enforcement, which is a campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities on the water. The enforcement goes from July 4-6.

Watch below: Oakland County officials warn of water safety after recent drownings

Oakland County officials warn of water safety after recent drownings

Throughout Oakland County, there are 450 navigable lakes and 83,000 registered boats, the most of any county in Michigan.

The sheriff's office will be using additional marine deputy patrols on the lakes.

Watch below: Oakland County Sheriff Bouchard talks water safety after recent drownings

Full interviews: Sheriff Bouchard talks water safety after recent drownings

“We know the Fourth of July holiday is the focal point of summer for many families,” Bouchard said. “No matter whether you’re behind the wheel of a car or operating a boat, don’t drink alcohol and drive. Protect yourself, your family, and your friends. We want everyone to enjoy the many things that make Oakland County such an attractive destination, but we want the holiday to be a safe one.”

There are more than 45 part-time marine deputies who can respond to emergencies on the lake. It has 23 patrol boats, three rapid response jump boats, one hovercraft, 11 ATVs and six specialty boats equipped with SONAR and AquaEyes.

The sheriff's office also contracts with 12 communities to patrol 19 lakes – Cass Lake, Cedar Island Lake, Deer Lake, Lake Orion, Lower Straits Lake, Lake Sherwood, Lakeville Lake, Maceday Lake, North Commerce Lake, Orchard Lake, Pine Lake, South Commerce Lake, Sylvan Lake, Upper Long Lake, Voorheis Lake, Walled Lake, Walnut Lake, White Lake, and Williams Lake.