Oakland County Sheriff's Office & Realty Group collecting bikes for kids in need this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the sixth year, DG Realty Group and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to collect new and used bikes, helmets and accessories for locals kids in need.

This bike drive is park of the Sheriff's Re-CYCLE for Kids program. It will be held on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Since we launched the Sheriff’s Re-CYCLE for Kids program in 2006, the generosity of individuals and businesses in our community has allowed us to collect, refurbish and donate thousands of bikes to people in need,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “But there are still countless children without bikes, and we’re asking the community to help us change that.”

The programs works to refurbish donated bikes, with help from the Sheriff PAL program team and volunteers.

Donations will be accepted at the following locations:

· Collection Truck in Downtown Birmingham - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Haynes & S. Old Woodward, Birmingham

· City of Birmingham Department of Public Services Open House – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

851 S. Eton Street, Birmingham

