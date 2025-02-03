Officials: 1 injured, gunman dead after barricaded situation in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Officials say a woman was shot and the gunman is dead following a barricaded situation in Farmington on Sunday evening.

Farmington police say they believe the incident stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

Around 6 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted a message to X, formerly known as Twitter, asking the public to avoid the area of Farmington Road between 9 Mile and Grand River due to a "SWAT situation."

Shortly after 8 p.m., they posted that the situation had been resolved, and that the gunman was found deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Update on barricaded gunman: the incident has been resolved, with no remaining danger to the community. One victim was shot, and upon entry, SWAT found the suspect with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound. Farmington Hills public safety will release further information — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) February 3, 2025

The condition of the shooting victim is not yet known.

An update is expected from officials in the morning.

