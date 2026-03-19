Oakland Hills set to open new clubhouse in April after historic rebuild following fire

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland Hills Country Club will officially open its new clubhouse in April after a historic rebuild.

Construction began in December 2023, following a massive fire that destroyed the historic clubhouse in February 2022.

According to officials at the club, construction on what was called the "Next 100 Project" will be finished on schedule and on budget, just as Michigan golf season begins.

Other aspects of the Next 100 Project opened last summer with a modernized driving range and a new greens and grounds facility for both of its courses.

Later this month, the new golf shopw ill open, and on Easter Sunday, Oakland Hills will welcome members for the first time, with more than 1,600 people expected for brunch, followed by a grand opening celebration.

Club officials said the new clubhouse is designed after the old clubhouse, with a 10-pillared veranda steps from the No. 1 and No. 10 holes on the South Course. Inside and out, architectural details follow elements from Howard C. Crane's original design.

“Walking the fairways of the South Course and seeing the clubhouse in the distance once again reminds us how special it is to have one of the finest amphitheaters for golf anywhere in the world,” PGA Emeritus Professional Steve Brady said in a statement.

Oakland Hills' 110-year legacy and championship history are proudly on display throughout the two-story building, which includes member locker rooms, dining areas, lounges, and a grand ballroom, all offering expansive views of the acclaimed South Course.

“This clubhouse reflects the membership’s deep pride in Oakland Hills, honoring our iconic history while boldly investing in a future worthy of it. It is a testament to the commitment of our members and ensures that Oakland Hills remains among the most distinguished and enduring private clubs in the world,” General Manager and COO Marc D. Ray added in a statement.

The club underwent a two-year restoration on its famed South Course and reopened the course in the summer of 2021.

Oakland Hills has been the site of 17 golf championships, including six U.S. Opens and three PGA Championships, plus the 2004 Ryder Cup. It's last major was the 2008 PGA Championship, and it most recently hosted the 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur.

In the future, it's set to host seven future USGA Championships, the first being the 2029 U.S. Women's Amateur. Others include the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Open and the 2031 and 2042 U.S. Women's Open.