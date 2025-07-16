Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Oakland Mall temporarily closed after flooding due to a possible burst pipe

Breaking news
KOAA
News5 keeps you up to date on the latest breaking news and weather across the Colorado Springs-Pueblo region, plus important state and national news.
Breaking news
Posted

(WXYZ) — Oakland Mall is temporarily closed after the mall experienced flooding on Wednesday due to a possible burst pipe.

The mall posted a statement to social media saying that they are experiencing flooding across several main concourses and portions of the parking lot.

The mall is currently closed down for safety and security reasons as they assess the situation.

Oakland Mall says they are currently working with local fire and police departments and other experts.

"We appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available," the statement read in part.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!