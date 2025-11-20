Oakland University closing for 10 days to repair hot water pipes

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Oakland University is closing from Friday, Nov. 21, to Sunday, Nov. 30, to repair a hot water pipe system, a school spokesperson confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

All classes during this time have been cancelled. However, some faculty have chosen to move instruction online, so students are asked to check in with their professors.

Most university offices will be closed, and students in specific residence halls will be temporarily displaced. They are asked to check with housing officials for further details.

The Rec Center will close at 9 p.m. EST on Friday and re-open on Dec. 1. The closure has also caused the cancellation of 10 performances of "A Christmas Carol" at the Meadow Brook Theatre. Meadow Brook Hall will remain open, and holiday events are running as usual.

"We had hoped to wait until the end of the semester, but it became evident the fix needed to be made sooner," the spokesperson said. "This was the next best option to only have to cancel three days of planned classes and take advantage of our Thanksgiving break."

