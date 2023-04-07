Oakland University students push for ID scanners on all campus buildings

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students at Oakland University are asking for security changes in light of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Two women are leading the charge and planning a peaceful protest on campus Friday.

"We shouldn't worry about if we are going to return home after coming to campus every day," Chloe Lebow, a student at OU, said.

She and her classmate Olivia Happel say unfortunately, that fear and anxiety is their reality since three students were shot and killed on MSU's campus.

"Even now, when the door slams shut, you're like, what was that? What happened? Is somebody in the building?" Happel said. "I don't want to feel that feeling anymore. I want to feel safe."

Happel and Lebow want every building on campus to require an Oakland University ID scanners.

They started a petition and so far, more than 500 people agree with them.

"You know, I am not trying to say that Oakland isn't a good school and not a safe school because it 100% is, but it is just the world that we live in now that anything can happen at any moment, and we just have to prepare for it," Happel said.

According to OU Police Chief Mark Gordon, the university has been actively reviewing security policies since the mass shooting at MSU.

In a statement, he went on to say.:

"Our university has provided significant financial support for the upgrade and expansion of existing security systems on campus. The university also continues to explore additional security options for potential future implementation."

"Higher-up administration does have those swipe access locks for their offices, for the building, Wilson Hall," Happel said.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed there are some swipe access locks in Wilson Hall, as well as the William Beaumont School of Medicine.

He says most of the swipe access locks are meant to safeguard students who use facilities after hours. There are also swipe access locks to enter resident halls and dorms.

Lebow says it's not enough. She says a random person once sat in on her class without permission.

"Random people shouldn't be able to just walk in here because what if she had an ulterior motive?" Lebow said.

The peaceful protest is taking place Friday at 11 a.m. in front of Wilson Hall at Oakland University.