Oakland University students will begin their winter semester online, school president says

ROCHESTER, MI (WXYZ) — In a Facebook post, Oakland University announced that all students will return to school as virtual learners for at least the first two weeks of the winter semester.

According to the university, most winter courses are set to begin Wednesday, Jan. 5. From then until January 18 students must report to class online.

"In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, most of Oakland University’s Winter 2022 courses, including hybrid and in-person classes, will start in an online only format on Wednesday, January 5.," the school said in a press release. "Barring a further need to respond to pandemic conditions, classes will return to their previously scheduled delivery formats on Tuesday, January 18," it continued.

Students enrolled in a lab or a lab-based research field may be able to meet in person. Oakland University advises those students to contact their instructors for additional direction.

“We are proud of the health and safety measures owinterpus community has taken over the past two years,” said Oakland University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D. “We are grateful that the campus community compliance rates are very high. That said, we also understand that we have to continue to actively work to maintain our health and safety as we go into the Winter semester and the new year.”

Scheduled athletic events will take place as planned and other auxiliary university services will operate on their normal schedules unless otherwise posted.

Oakland University’s Kresge Library will operate on limited hours – from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays only during the first two weeks of January.