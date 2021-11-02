October was 6th warmest, 7th wettest on record in Detroit

(WXYZ) — October started off warm and was the 6th warmest October on record in Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

Data released from the NWS on Tuesday found that the average monthly temperature was 59.4°.

The highest average monthly temperature came in 1963 when the temp was 62.7°, followed by 1947, 1900, 1920 and 1879. Records date back to January 1874 in Detroit.

The highest temperature recorded in October was 81°, while the lowest was 36°. The average high was 66.6° and the average low was 52.3°.

The area also saw a lot of rain, recording the 7th wettest October on record with 5.25" of rain falling. The most was 7.8" in 1954.

That continues the trend of above-average rain. We've seen above-average rain every month since June, after having below-average rain to start the year.

For the year, metro Detroit has had 34.61" of rain, which is 5.03" above average.